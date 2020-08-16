1/
Clarence Brunck
1929 - 2020
Clarence W. Brunck of Sykesville, MD, passed peacefully on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Fairhaven Retirement Community, Sykesville, MD. He was the loving husband of Betty H. Brunck with whom he shared sixty years of marriage.

Born May 28, 1929 in Cincinnati, OH, he was the son of the late Clarence J. Brunck and Alice Kneipp. Clarence graduated from the University of Cincinnati and served in the Air Force and National Guard. He began his career at the Social Security Administration as a field representative in Lima, OH. He transferred to Baltimore in 1958, earned his master's degree at Johns Hopkins and continued working at SSA until his retirement in 1989.

Clarence is survived by his daughter Debbie Wixted and husband Joe and grandchildren Emily and Audrey, of Sykesville MD

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Clarence's name to the Humane Society of Carroll County, MD.

In keeping with Clarence's wishes there will be no funeral services.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
