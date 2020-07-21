1/
Clarence "Gil" Hampton
On July 19, 2020, Clarence "Gil" Hampton, beloved husband of Rita M. Hampton (nee Schatz); devoted father of Marc J., Daniel E. (Jennifer), and Andrew C. Hampton; loving grandfather of Donald and Dora Hampton; dear brother of Charlotte M. Wallace, Joyce Buttner, the late James. M. Hampton, Donald F. Hampton, and Ruth Woody. Gil is also survived by extended family and friends.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, July 22nd, from 4 to 7 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Due to gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building. Face masks are required. Interment private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
JUL
22
Funeral service
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
