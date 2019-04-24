|
|
On April 20, 2019,Clarence J. Morris, 92, of Forest Hill, beloved husband of Betty L. Morris; devoted father of Bonnie Schlaile, Charles Morris & Janice Worthen; cherished grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 8.Family and friends will honor Clarence's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4 P.M. Interment Private. If desired, contributions may be made to the Defenders of Animal Rights, 14412 Old York Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019