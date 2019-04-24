Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Morris

Notice Condolences Flowers

Clarence Morris Notice
On April 20, 2019,Clarence J. Morris, 92, of Forest Hill, beloved husband of Betty L. Morris; devoted father of Bonnie Schlaile, Charles Morris & Janice Worthen; cherished grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 8.Family and friends will honor Clarence's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4 P.M. Interment Private. If desired, contributions may be made to the Defenders of Animal Rights, 14412 Old York Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now