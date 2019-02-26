|
|
died Feb. 18, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his beloved wife Regina, sons David (Rebecca), Joshua (Jennifer, adoring grandchildren Abigail, Hannah, Charis, Noah, Gianna, Ruth and a grandchild expected summer 2019. John is also the beloved son of C John Powell, Sr (deceased) and Mollie (Hall) Powell. He is also survived by sister Janet, brother Edward (Sharon) and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral mass will be held Thurs., February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic (Historic) Church in Forrest Hill, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's honor to: vva.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019