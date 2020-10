On October 1, 2020, Clarence Taylor, Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep. He was the beloved husband of the late Janet S. Taylor; devoted father of Nancy Taylor Dennin and her husband Mike, and the late Barbara Stevenson Taylor; loving grandfather of Michael, Brian, Timothy, Kevin and Patrick Dennin.



Due to the Coronavirus, services and Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, please tell those you cherish how much you love them.



