He was surely a respected man of God. He was a great inspiration and supporter of the ministry God gave me. He helped me more than he will ever know. I have never met such a humble servant, he led by exemplary example. He always enjoyed my ministry and let it be used when ever he could when I was in Baltimore, MD. He and Lady Weston are some of the SWEETEST people I know. I AM SO GLAD THEY BECAME MY FAMILY over thirty (30) years ago. He would share his spiritual books with me to make me better and more educated. Their home was my home, their cars was my cars, they called me DAUGHTER. I could right much, but will say one more thing. I was so elated and honored that in 2018, (I was not expecting or even knew) that Apostle Clarence Weston thought that highly if me to bless and honor me with 2 honorary degrees; Doctors degree of Divinity and a Masters in Theology. What a honor from his school: REDEEM BIBLE INSTITUTE.



I WILL NEVER FORGET THIS GREAT MAN OF JESUS CHRIST. I WILL SPEAK OF HIM WHILE I LIVE AND WILL KEEP THE MEMORIES OF HIM FOREVER.



LOVE YOU APOSTLE CLARENCE WESTON and WILL see you that GREAT keeping up morning. I will not let you down, your teaching & preaching legacy will live on in me.



Pastor/Dr. Charisse Brown

Mequon, WI

Pastor Charisse Brown

