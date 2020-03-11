Home

Clarice G. Burrell

Clarice G. Burrell Notice
Clarice G. Burrell, 72, of York, PA passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. Devoted mother of Tia (Larry), Nicole (Daniel) William Sturgis (Trina), Tysha and special grandmother/mother to Jasmine; loving sister to Nettie (Nathan), Annie, Warner (Allison) and Destra. Clarice is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, March 13th, 11 am at Mulberry Baptist Church, 1156 Mulberry Rd, Emmerton, VA. Interment to follow.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 11, 2020
