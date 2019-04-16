Clarissa B. Rose, age 84, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on April 13, 2019 at her residence in Havre de Grace, MD. Born in Van Bibber, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Robert and Nellie May (Campbell) Bechtold and wife of the late Norman Paul Rose. In her younger years she bred & raised Chesapeake Bay Retrievers. She retired from the Federal Government where she worked as a Budget Analyst at the Pentagon and also at APG Ballistics Research Laboratory. She enjoyed travelling with her daughter-in-law, Cindy.Survivors include her son, Paul Rose, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Cynthia; two daughters, Diana L. Caudill and, Norma (Richard) Lee Clarke; three grandchildren, Chris Turner, Paul Rose, II, and David (Elaine) Clarke; two great-grandsons, Ethan Clarke and Niko Clarke; two great-granddaughters, Ella Clarke and Olivia Clarke; and brother, Ralph Bechtold. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her one brother and one sister.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary