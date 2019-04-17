Clark ("Porky") Hargest, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 14, 2019. Porky was born April 6, 1935 to Augustus Clark Hargest and Marjorie White Hargest and raised in Baltimore. He graduated from Calvert Hall College in 1953, where he excelled in baseball and football, and Loyola College. Porky married his high school sweetheart Mary Patricia Hargest (née Williamson) and worked in sales for the printing and insurance industries until he retired in 2005. He was a veteran of the United States Army, past President of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, a proud honoree of the Boys of Summer Baseball and longtime member of The Country Club of Maryland. He enjoyed golfing with family and friends, playing the piano, watching his sons and grandchildren play sports, old movies and a good meal. Porky had a wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh. His family was his pride and joy and nothing made him happier than spending time with those he loved. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Pat, cherished children Stephen Hargest (Linda), Scott Hargest (Patty), Tim Hargest (Helene), Dr. Vicki Dowling (Bill) and Laura Chasney (Michael), 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, many cousins and devoted friends. Friends may call at family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road, Towson, MD 21204, on Monday April 22, 2019 from 4-8 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 11 AM at St Joseph Church (Cockeysville) 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Md 21030. In lieu of flowers gifts in memory of Clark Hargest may be made to "Calvert Hall College Class of '53 Memorial Fund", 8102 Lasalle Road, Towson, Md 21286 Attention: Advancement Office. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary