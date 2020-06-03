Claude Watkins Brown, age 76, of Bel Air, MD departed this life Thursday, May 28, 2020 at University of MD Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD.
The viewing and service will be private, followed by burial in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.
Memory tributes and condolences may be given to the family at www.lisascottfuneralhome.com
The viewing and service will be private, followed by burial in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.
Memory tributes and condolences may be given to the family at www.lisascottfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.