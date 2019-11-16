|
Claudia Heim (Tucker) Stewart, daughter of the late Emil Francis (E. Frank) Heim and Catherine Cremen Heim, died on October 14, 2019.
Born and raised in Baltimore, Claudia graduated from Shrine of the Sacred Heart School, Mount Saint Agnes High School, Towson University, and the University of Baltimore School of Law.
The majority of her professional career was spent as a prosecuting attorney for the State of Florida where, upon her marriage to James Luther Stewart in 1983, she and her two children relocated.
Claudia Stewart is survived by her son William Earl Tucker III and his wife Tracy Diamond (Tucker), of Dunedin, FL and Mount Airy, MD, her daughter Ann Tracey Tucker (Kozar) of Safety Harbor, FL her brother William Duston Heim and sister in-law Cynthia Marie Berecek of Annapolis, MD and Aspen, CO, her step-son Jason Leyden Stewart, wife Greta Stewart and step-granddaughter Hannah Leyden Stewart of Moseley, VA, and her Goddaughter Kathryn T. Jenkins (Lyford) of Baltimore, MD, along with numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is pre-deceased by her husband James Luther Stewart, her sister Arden Marie Cox and brother in-law Sidney Stuart Cox, her brothers Carter James Heim, Emil Francis (Frank) Heim, Jr., and Robert Joseph Heim, her son-in-law John Michael Kozar, and her Godson John Francis Heim.
A Memorial Mass at Shrine of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Baltimore, will be planned for the Spring.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 16, 2019