|
|
Claudia Winn Sieber, born in Corsicana, Texas on December 14, 1939, passed away in Gilchrist Hospice Care on November 3, 2019 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Harry C. Sieber, Professor Emeritus, Johns Hopkins University; her daughter, Diane Sieber, a professor in the College of Engineering at the University of Colorado at Boulder and Director of the Herbst Program for Engineering Ethics and Society; her granddaughter, Cora Isabel Braitberg, of Boulder, Colorado; her brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Teri Winn of Dallas, Texas, and several nieces and nephews in Texas and California.
Claudia attended public schools in her hometown, graduated as valedictorian of her high school class, and continued her education at Baylor University, where she received a B.A. degree in English and History. She later became a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University, and was awarded a PhD in History (1986) and later taught part-time at UMBC. Her work on urban development in imperial Madrid (Spain) informed academic scholarship worldwide and she was generous with her discoveries and ideas. Research and scholarship, together with interest in contemporary local politics and community development, were instrumental in her joining NECO (North East Community Organization), where she actively took part in issues related to Baltimore urban life, including housing discrimination, community structures and neighborhood politics. She helped generations of students-both undergraduates and graduates-orient themselves in Madrid on study abroad programs and research trips. She will be greatly missed by all of those who had the privilege of knowing her. At her request, there will be no memorial service.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2019