Clayton Moore LeDroux passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital on August 31, 2020 after a long illness. Clay was born in Baltimore, MD on July 24, 1958 to the late Edith Bowen Harriss and Russell LeDroux and predeceased by brothers Jonathan, Rusty and Earl. He is survived by Jill L. Bezek, his loving wife and daughters Kristy LeDroux, Brittany Russum, (Chris), grandchildren CK, Leana, Maci, Kolt, Lennox. Brothers: George Harriss, Guy Harriss, Bernard Harriss, and many cousins, nephews and too many friends to count in the Baltimore Metro Region. A private memorial will be held. Memory tributes may be made to www.evansfuneralchapel.com