1/
Clayton M. LeDroux
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clayton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clayton Moore LeDroux passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital on August 31, 2020 after a long illness. Clay was born in Baltimore, MD on July 24, 1958 to the late Edith Bowen Harriss and Russell LeDroux and predeceased by brothers Jonathan, Rusty and Earl. He is survived by Jill L. Bezek, his loving wife and daughters Kristy LeDroux, Brittany Russum, (Chris), grandchildren CK, Leana, Maci, Kolt, Lennox. Brothers: George Harriss, Guy Harriss, Bernard Harriss, and many cousins, nephews and too many friends to count in the Baltimore Metro Region. A private memorial will be held. Memory tributes may be made to www.evansfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
The Last of the Nice Guys he called himself. What a wonderful man I married!! My nephew John's Bezek's wedding August, 2018. Clay looking handsome, so fit, as I have ever seen him!!
Jill Bezek (Mrs. LeDroux)
Spouse
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved