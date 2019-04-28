|
|
On April 24, 2019, Clee Oakley Worden, Jr., beloved husband of the late Mary Louise (Veale) Worden; devoted father of his five daughters, Nancy Worden Horst (Louis), Carol W. Morris (David), Mary Jo Stropp (Robert), Karen "Gussy" Millard (Patrick), and Suzanne Worden (Stephen Farley); loving grandfather of 10, Louis "Todd" Horst III (Marjan Ehsassi), Robert W. Horst (Kara), Laura Gentles (Sandy), Caroline Franano (Michael), Emily Stropp, Kristin Stropp, John C. Morris (Jan), Grace Farley, Jack Farley, and Oliver Farley; cherished great grandfather of 8; dear companion of Ms. Bettie Crow; caring brother of the late Charles P. Worden.
Interment private. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Refer to the website below for updates. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Towson High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, 69 Cedar Avenue, Towson, MD 21286 (www.towsonhighalumni.org) or St. Andrew's Christian Community Church, 5802 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 28, 2019