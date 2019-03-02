Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford A. Young Jr.


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Clifford A. Young Jr. Notice
On February 26, 2019, Clifford Alexander Young Jr., 73, of Joppa, beloved husband of Gail A. (nee Shepard) Young; devoted father of Chad C. Young & his wife Elizabeth and Crystal G.L. Young; dear brother of Samuel Young, Susan Rutkowski, Kaye Kahl, Robert Young, Verna Elliot and the late Dolores Carr; cherished grandfather of Gabriel C., Camryn E. & Jake S. Young. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Family and friends will honor Clifford's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. where a Prayer Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 A.M. Interment Mt. Tabor United Methodist Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now