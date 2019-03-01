Home

Dr. Clifford D. Alper Ph.D.

On February 27, 2019, Dr. Clifford D. Alper, PhD.; beloved husband of Ruth Alper (nee Hagen); devoted father of Ronald (Lisa) Alper and Lynn (David) Stander; dear brother of the late Dr. Richard G. Alper, MD and Gloria Alper; adored son of the late Eve and Samuel Alper; loving grandfather of Marissa Alper, Michael Alper, Rebecca (Brian) Scarpelli and Jeffrey Stander; cherished great grandfather of Daniel Robert Scarpelli.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 3, at 11am. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Metropolitan Opera, Lindemann Young Artist Development, Development Office, Lincoln Center, New York, NY 10023. The family will be receiving at Springhouse, 8911 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only, beginning at 1:30pm and continuing on Monday at 10112 Burton Glen Drive, Rockville, MD 20850 with a service at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
