Clifford Jack Tacie, who passed away on October 10, was born September 26, 1945 in Port Huron, MI to the late Clifford J. Tacie and Patricia Tacie (nee Crull). He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Tacie (nee Brooks) and two daughters. His daughter, Nicole Ashens (Tom) resides in IL and his daughter, Stephanie Flynn (Dan) resides in FL. Cliff's stepdaughter, Cora Grishkot (Lee) lives in MD and his stepson, John Leonard (Melissa) lives in NY. There is a total of 11 grandchildren: Rebecca Finnerty, Morgan Anderson, James Anderson, David Armstrong, Katherine Armstrong, Joseph Flynn, Trevor Daugherty, Spencer Grishkot, Parker Grishkot, Hailey Leonard, and Abigail Leonard. His brother Michael G. Tacie preceded him in death.
Cliff joined the United States Air Force and spent four years serving as a communications specialist stateside during the Vietnam War. He later entered a career as a field service engineer with multiple companies ending with a long employment at Becton Dickinson.
His true passion in life was the building and flying of radio controlled (RC) aircraft. He started building as a youngster and continued throughout his life completing over 30 aircraft. He recently flew at several local clubs, but during the years had competed locally, nationally, and internationally, flying in Paris, France, and Oslo, Norway. His skill as a master RC builder and flyer was recently featured in "Model Aviation" magazine, and MPT "Outdoors Maryland". He also earned his private pilot's license in 2004 and flew full scale aircraft.
Cliff also enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing and crabbing in addition to spending time at the grandkids sports events. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, you might make a donation to your favorite charity
in his name. A memorial service will be held at a later date.