Wards Chapel United Methodist
11023 Liberty Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church
11023 Liberty Rd.
Randallstown, MD
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church
11023 Liberty Rd
Randallstown, MD
On October 5, 2019, Clifford Tyler Carter of Randallstown, beloved husband of Beverly Parsons Carter, devoted father of Diane Carter (Jim Pusey), Lynn Ransley (Tim Eure), and Susan Duffield (Michael), loving grandfather of Tyler Ransley (Kelsey Strozyk), Douglas Ransley, Andrew Ransley (Paige Comer), Danny Pusey, Carolyn Duffield, and Jaime Duffield, and dear brother of Ken Carter and Maurice Carter (Jackie).

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church, 11023 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church Capital Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2019
