Clifford Wayne Hofmann
On November 26, 2020; CLIFFORD WAYNE HOFMANN; beloved husband of Donna Lee Hofmann; loving father of John Howard Hofmann; cherished uncle of Darlene Mullineaux, Marlou Dixon, and Diane Hanly.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will be held 10:30AM, Thursday, December 3. Interment in Loudon Park Cemetery.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
