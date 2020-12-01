On November 26, 2020; CLIFFORD WAYNE HOFMANN; beloved husband of Donna Lee Hofmann; loving father of John Howard Hofmann; cherished uncle of Darlene Mullineaux, Marlou Dixon, and Diane Hanly.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will be held 10:30AM, Thursday, December 3. Interment in Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2020.