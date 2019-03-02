|
On February 26, 2019, Clifford Alexander Young Jr., 73, of Joppa, beloved husband of Gail A. (nee Shepard) Young; devoted father of Chad C. Young & his wife Elizabeth and Crystal G.L. Young; dear brother of Samuel Young, Susan Rutkowski, Kaye Kahl, Robert Young, Verna Elliot and the late Dolores Carr; cherished grandfather of Gabriel C., Camryn E. & Jake S. Young. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Family and friends will honor Clifford's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. where a Prayer Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 A.M. Interment Mt. Tabor United Methodist Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2019