|
|
Clyde Russell Musick, age 77, of Bel Air, MD passed away on December 18, 2019 at his home. Born in Cleveland, VA, he was the son of Cummings Musick and Leatha Edith (Hall Musick) Cantler and husband of the late Patricia A. (Ward) Musick. Clyde loved his family and was the best husband, father, and grandfather and he will be missed dearly. His career as a mechanical engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground spanned from 1965-1999. He worked as a test director for all of the major tank and ammunition programs during this time, including, the M551 Sheridan Vehicle, the M60A2 Tank and the M1 Tank – 105mm. Everyone who knew him recognized his brilliant mind for math. He spent many hours teaching it to his children and grandchildren. After retiring from APG, he worked at H &R Block in Aberdeen. He loved to walk, often many miles a day. Gardening and travelling were also some of his favorite activities. He had a wonderful sense of humor and he was incredibly generous. Two of his favorite things were jumping waves with his grandchildren in Garden City Beach, South Carolina and playing chess with them.
Clyde is survived by two daughters, Lisa Musick McDermott and her husband, Raymond III, and Karen L. Cartelli; four grandsons, Raymond J. McDermott, IV, Joseph D., Jonathan M., and James V. Cartelli; two granddaughters, Taylor-Lily Musick McDermott and Kelly A. Cartelli; two sisters, Betty Jane Wyatt and Winnie Irene Eberly; and brother, William James Musick.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brother, Earl S. Musick.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9-10 am with a service to follow at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 20, 2019