Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-2299
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
7538 Main Street
Sykesville, MD
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
7538 Main Street
Sykesville, MD
Clyde Springer


1930 - 2019
Clyde Springer Notice
On October 4, 2019 Clyde 'Dick' Springer

Loving husband of the late Mary Jo Lindsay Springer who died in 1985 and his current wife Katuria Sandosky Springer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Debra Abrams, son and daughter-in-law Richard C. and Jill Springer, stepsons Harry and Jeffrey Sandosky, step daughter-in-law Kim Sandosky, brother Donald B. Springer, sister Mary L. Coss, grandchildren Lindsay Knisley and Jennifer Summerson, Sarah Springer Martinez and Daniel Springer, step-grandchildren Krista Sandosky Thomas and Brandon, Dutton and Alexandria Sandosky , great granddaughter Autumn Marie Feeser and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by sister Patricia Ann Springer.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 1:00 PM at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 7538 Main Street, Sykesville, MD with pastors Doug Tzan and EunJoung officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens with military honors. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg and 11:00 AM – 12:30PM Wednesday at the church. A masonic memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, 7:00 PM at the funeral home

Sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to ,

2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida, 33607 or to , Greater Maryland Chapter,1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.00 Rocky Point. Online condolences may be made to www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
