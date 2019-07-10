Colin Patrick Byrnes, age 39, of Tampa, FL, passed away on July 6, 2019 after battling a series of health issues. He is survived by his beloved son, Jameson Patrick Byrnes; his father, Kevin Byrnes of Clearwater Beach, FL; brother Brian Byrnes and his wife, Macarena, of Miami; sister Meghan Chapman and her husband, Scott, of Rochester, NY; nephews Bautista and Bastian Byrnes and nieces Lilly and Maeve Chapman. He was predeceased by his mother, Maureen Knerr Byrnes, in 2015.



A devoted father, Colin loved spending time with his son Jameson, attending sporting events together, swimming in the pool, and cheering for the Buffalo Bills.



Those who knew Colin as a student at McQuaid Jesuit High School and Loyola University Maryland, knew he always tried to follow the Jesuit ideal of being a Man for Others. He was instrumental in bringing the KAIROS spiritual retreat to McQuaid, where it still thrives. An entrepreneur at heart, Colin loved the business world and was always looking to make connections, most often for the benefit of others.



A viewing will take place on Thursday, July 11 from 6 to 8pm at Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rocks Rd. Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, July 12 at 10:00am at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, 245 Dory Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767.



Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Colin's name to McQuaid Jesuit High School. 1800 S. Clinton Ave. Rochester, NY 14618. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019