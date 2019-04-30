Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Concetta Kraus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concetta M. Kraus

Notice Condolences Flowers

Concetta M. Kraus Notice
On April 26, 2019, Concetta M. Kraus (nee Di Leonardi), beloved wife of the late George J. Kraus; devoted mother of Margaret F. Barczak and her husband Robert and Nancy E. Evans and her husband Theodore; loving grandmother of Robert Barczak, Jr. and Meghan Barczak, Joseph Barczak and Pippa Sykes, Christina Boyle and Randall Boyle, Michael Evans and Daniel Evans; dear great grandmother of Finn Boyle; devoted sister of the late Bridget Singleton and the late Albert Di Leonardi; she is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Thursday, May 2nd, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas More, on Friday, May 3rd, 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now