|
|
On April 26, 2019, Concetta M. Kraus (nee Di Leonardi), beloved wife of the late George J. Kraus; devoted mother of Margaret F. Barczak and her husband Robert and Nancy E. Evans and her husband Theodore; loving grandmother of Robert Barczak, Jr. and Meghan Barczak, Joseph Barczak and Pippa Sykes, Christina Boyle and Randall Boyle, Michael Evans and Daniel Evans; dear great grandmother of Finn Boyle; devoted sister of the late Bridget Singleton and the late Albert Di Leonardi; she is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Thursday, May 2nd, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas More, on Friday, May 3rd, 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019