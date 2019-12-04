Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
4795 Ilchester Rd.,
Ellicott City,, MD
Concetta M. "Connie" Molica

Concetta M. "Connie" Molica Notice
On December 1, 2019, Concetta "Connie" Marie Molica passed away; Loving sister of Rose M. Centineo; She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; Connie was predeceased by her parents, Salvatore and Mary Molica, and by her siblings, Philomena Ochs, Frank, Vincent, and Harry Molica, Rosaria "Sadie" Molica, and Maria Shockney.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, 12:30pm, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 4795 Ilchester Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21043. Burial will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
