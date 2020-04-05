Home

Surrounded by her loving family, Concetta Mary Piccione, 94 passed on April 1, 2020; loving wife of the late Vito J. Piccione; daughter of the late Pietro and Antoinette and Adeline Polsinelli; raised by Domenico and Marie Polsinelli; beloved mother of Mary Ann Gruntowicz (Matt), Nancy Guido (Charles), Patricia Wajbel (Paul), Rosemary Corbett (Bob), James Piccione (Sue); dear sister of Randi Fuggi, John Polsinelli and Gino (Gerry) Polsinelli; cherished grandmother of Chuck (Jen), Tricia (David), Paul (Courtney), Jessica (Shane), Brian (Erin), Michael (Lauren), Chrissy (Mike), and Theresa (Nick); also survived by 16 beloved Great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to existing circumstances, services and interment are private. The family will celebrate a Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Piccione's memory to Our Dailey Bread, Catholic Charities, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. A guest book is available at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
