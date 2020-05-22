Conley Reems
It is with profound sadness that Conley "Duke" Reems, age 81, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at Stella Maris in Timonium, MD. Conley is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Donna Reems; his children: Linda McGee, Karen Reed, Dawn Springer and her husband Danny. He was a devoted and proud grandfather to his five grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Bailey, Jacob, and Mackenzie.

Conley was a successful business owner of Gardenville Signs for over 50 years. He enjoyed and embraced life to the fullest and enjoyed the simple things in life such as tennis, basketball, frequent trips to Ocean City, and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all that knew him.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Wednesday from 11-1 pm, where a funeral service will be held at 1 pm. To maintain proper social distancing, a face mask is required and there may be a wait to enter the building. A private graveside service to follow.

Online condolences may be left at


Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
MAY
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

