Connie Lee Jackson Blevins, age 73 of Lansing passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Blevins was born on Saturday, January 4, 1947 in Havre de Grace, Maryland to the late Albert and Elsie McKay Jackson. Mrs. Blevins enjoyed traveling especially to Myrtle Beach and Savannah, Georgia, she liked camping, cooking big meals and watching old movies and westerns. Connie also loved keeping her grandchildren during the summer. She spent at lot of time working on the property she and Barry purchased in 1975, making that their full-time home in 2005. This September would mark 54 years of marriage for her and Barry.
Mrs. Blevins is survived by her husband, Barry Jack Blevins, three sons, Barry Jack Blevins Jr. and wife Cindy of Elkton, Maryland, Gerald Roy Blevins and wife Susan of Russellville, Tennessee and Jason Alan Blevins and wife Susie of Mountville Pennsylvania, two sisters, Terry Lee Edwards and Alberta Gail Keaton of Havre de Grace, Maryland. Four grandchildren, Nicole Beth Blevins, Jason Alan Blevins Jr. and wife Amber, Jonathan Noah Blevins and Raine Nichole Blevins, three great-grandchildren, Harmony Lynn Moore, Emma Ann Elizabeth Blevins and Reid Alan William Blevins and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services for close family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. David Brooks. Burial will follow in the Howell Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18th at Badger Funeral Home.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to the Howell Hill Cemetery Fund in care of David Brooks; 2175 Bart Hurley Road, Lansing, NC 28643.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2020