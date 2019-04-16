Home

Connie Jean Woolen

Connie Jean Woolen Notice
Connie Jean Seward Woolen passed away on April 6, 2019 in Greensboro NC. Connie was the wife of the late Marvin A. Woolen. She is survived by her twin brother Ronnie Seward (Ellen), sister Virginia Lee Dimling (the late Charles "Dick" Dimling), brother George Gregory Seward (Carol), step children Leslie Woolen Fraser and James W. "Will" Woolen, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and two great, great nephews. Services and interment are private. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Connie's memory to ALS Foundation for Life, PO Box 96, Natick, MA 01760. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2019
