On November 24, 2019, Constance M. Logan, 76, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Jerald Logan; devoted mother of Kelly Gould & her husband Andrew; dear sister of Susan Liebman & her husband Lawrence Drooks, Robert Howland & his wife Sue and Nancy & her husband Gregory Gaudin. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Connie's name may be made to the Karma Dog's
www.karmadogs.org and the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019