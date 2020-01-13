|
|
CONRAD BROWN, 76, of Gardner, MA, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2020. A native of Baltimore City, Conrad graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Inst., earned 3 degrees from Johns Hopkins University & worked as an Engineer for Westinghouse and Raytheon. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son and husband. A private memorial service has been planned. Friends may send sentiments and condolences to PO Box 1753, Owings Mills, MD 21117 c/o Candice Coles.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 13, 2020