Consolita "Ollie" de Leon Dinglas of Fallston, MD passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Jhun, daughter Nina, and sons Victor, Rudy and George and her large family in the Philippines, US and around the world.Viewings will be held on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, from 4PM-8M at Schimunek Funeral Home (610 W. MacPhail Road / Bel Air, MD 21014), with a wake service on Sunday at 4PM.On Monday, March 11,10AM-11AM, Ollie will lie in repose at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church (2407 Laurel Brook Road / Fallston, MD 21047) immediately followed by a requiem mass.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2019