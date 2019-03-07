Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
For more information about
Consolita Dinglas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Consolita Dinglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Consolita Dinglas

Notice Condolences Flowers

Consolita Dinglas Notice
Consolita "Ollie" de Leon Dinglas of Fallston, MD passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Jhun, daughter Nina, and sons Victor, Rudy and George and her large family in the Philippines, US and around the world.Viewings will be held on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, from 4PM-8M at Schimunek Funeral Home (610 W. MacPhail Road / Bel Air, MD 21014), with a wake service on Sunday at 4PM.On Monday, March 11,10AM-11AM, Ollie will lie in repose at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church (2407 Laurel Brook Road / Fallston, MD 21047) immediately followed by a requiem mass.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now