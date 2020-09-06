1/
Constance E. "Connie" (Cegielski) Ferraracci
{ "" }
On September 5, 2020, Constance "Connie" E. Ferraracci (nee Cegielski) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Joseph T. Ferraracci; devoted mother of Diane L. O'Brien, Susan M. Ferraracci-Wright (John), Joseph V. Ferraracci (Tara); dear sister of Adam Joseph Cegielski Jr., Eleanor Anuszewski, Teresa Funke, James Cegielski, and the late Rosalie Cegielski, and Victoria Cegielski; loving grandmother of Adam, Katie, Sarah, Joey, Jaime, Ashley, and Tommy; cherished great grandmother of Adam, Jr., Wyatt, MaryJane, Delilah, Lucy, Oliver, and Stella.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, September 07, 2020, from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 9:00am, at the Church of the Annunciation, 5212 McCormick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206. Interment services will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Constance's name to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org and or to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
7
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
