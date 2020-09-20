On September 8, 2020, Constance "Connie", Fick (nee Ripperger), beloved wife of the late Charles M. Fick, devoted mother of C. Matthew Fick and his wife Ellen and Mark A. Fick and his wife Cindy, loving grandmother of Michael L. Fick and Corey M. Fick and his wife Cassie, loving great grandmother of Camden Fick, dear sister of Nancy Mullin, Henrietta Hagner, Katherine Benton and the late Arold Ripperger, Joan Carter, Carol Ringold, Mary Kirby, John Ripperger and too many nieces and nephews to count.
A Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Towson on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 AM. Face masks are required prior to entry into the church and social distancing will be adhered to in the church. Interment private.
Contributions to Gilchrist Hospice Care, Inc., 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Md. 21031 or Our Daily Bread (odb.org
) will be greatly appreciated.