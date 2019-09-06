|
|
On Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Constance "Connie" Regina (nee Smrcina) Franzoni, age 86, of Phoenix, MD. Beloved wife of James "Jim" H. Franzoni for 68 years; loving and devoted mother of James "Jim" A. Franzoni and his wife Cindy; adored grandmother of Christopher Franzoni and his partner Stan Kimmel, Clayton Franzoni and Cameron Franzoni. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, September 8 from 5-8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 101 Church Ln., Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Monday, September 9 beginning at 11 AM. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Connie with memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019