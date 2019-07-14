Home

Constance (Connie) Y. Fulton, 84, of Abingdon, MD passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 at home. She was born on September 20, 1934 in Baltimore, MD., and was the daughter of Christian Williams and Emily Russ, and devoted step father Edgar Russ Sr. all of Baltimore, MD. Constance is survived by her husband Willie Fulton, three children Kevin Williams, Lita Fulton and Minda Fulton, her brother Edgar Russ Jr., three sisters Marion Williams, Ruth Johnson and Patricia Russ, grandchildren Marcus Fulton, Maia Fulton, Demetria Dent, Demetta Dumeng, Letrice Pickney and Jack Coelho, Juliana Fulton and a host other great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved her family, was loved by all, and will be dearly missed.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019
