Constance (Connie) Loretta Archer Kauffman of Bel Air died aged 70 years old, Nov. 10, following her battle with breast cancer. A native of Harford County, she was the eldest daughter of Willard Preston Archer and Maisie Irene Cole, and was the sister of Judith Archer Rembold. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Noah Griffin Caldwell. A devoted wife and mother, she is survived by her husband of 34 years, Eric Kauffman; her five children, Suzzanne Myers and husband Dave of Tempe, AZ, Melissa Caldwell and husband Brandon of Pylesville, MD, Monika Muscarello and husband Andy of Norfolk, VA, Jacob Kauffman and Matthew Kauffman, both of Bel Air; her four grandchildren Kiel, Andrew, Wyatt and Preston Felix. A lifelong learner, she was a graduate of Bel Air High School, Class of 1967, and earned her Bachelor's in Psychology from the University of Maryland, where she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. She later earned a Master's Degree in Acupuncture and had a fulfilling career as a clinical acupuncturist specializing in the treatment of chronic pain and assisting people recovering from drug addiction. Bohemian and free-spirited, she will be missed by friends, family and many close acquaintances. She was an avid quilter and sewer and loved animals, the outdoors, music and cooking. A memorial service will be held at Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 1012 Old Joppa Rd Joppa, MD 21085 on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11:00am. Fellowship reception to follow at Mountain Branch Golf Club, 1827 Mountain Rd, Joppa, MD 21085, from 12:30 - 4:00pm. Those who desire may contribute to the Union Chapel United Methodist Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
