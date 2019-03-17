Home

Constance L. Lopez Notice
On Thursday, March 14, 2019 Constance Lynn Lopez (nee Elbe) of Sparks, age 71 passed away. Devoted mother of Timothy Lopez and his wife Kelly, David Lopez and his wife Tricia; dear sister of Randy Elbe, Deb Erickson, Kenny Elbe and the late John Elbe; loving grandmother of Evan and Nicholas Lopez. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5-8 PM, where a funeral service will be held Saturday beginning at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Constance with memorial contributions to the House of Ruth. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
