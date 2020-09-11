1/1
Constance Louise Ingerson
Constance Louise Ingerson (née Bonner), 78, would like to let you know she joined her parents, John and Jane Bonner (née O'Hara), because her work here on Earth was concluded on 9/5/2020. She received the call, for a new adventure, from which she will not be returning. This call includes a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time, lots of Chick-Fil-A tea, an unlimited candy and gum supply, bingo games every night and time on a beach chair with her feet in the sand!

Her favorite children, Stacey Ingerson, Sharon and Matt Tonelson, Shaelee and Michael Bonday, RJ and Dominique Ingerson want you to know that her new home is a wonderful place where she will be laughing, playing lots of backgammon and watching Court TV and old game show reruns to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Her grandbabies were the light of her life: Matthew *Jake* (Courtney), Emily and Jane Tonelson; Andrew and Nicholas Bonday and William and Alexander Ingerson; along with her brothers, Denny and Neil Bonner; sisters, Jan Janton and Patti Yoh; cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and all those who loved *Connie Cupcake*.

Unfortunately, because of COVID limitations, the family will be hosting a private celebration. We would like to thank Gilchrist Hospice and all their angels that helped us through this time. The words *thank you* do not nearly describe our gratitude. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this amazing organization, GilchristCares.org, or Development Dept, 11311 McCormick Rd. #350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or one of Mom's favorites, Abingdon Volunteer Fire Co. 3306 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD 21009 or St Francis De Sales, 1450 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD 21009.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Bill and I have fond memories of happy times spent together. She will be greatly missed
Bill and Jo Ann
JO ANN Nevins
Friend
September 10, 2020
Connie was a sweet kind lady. Really appreciated her interest and kindness towards my mother and sister.
Kathy Brandt
