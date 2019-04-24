|
Constance A O'Shea, 84, passed peacefully Wednesday April 17, 2019 in Towson MD. She was born June 8, 1934 in Baltimore MD to Frank and Eleanor Kowalewski, brother of Frank Kowalewski Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Patrick Francis O'Shea, her son Patrick Brian O'Shea, wife Debbie, Brigid Zinkand, husband Mark, Beth Kyle, husband Robert. Also her pride and joy 7 grandchildren, Mark Zinkand Jr, Alexandria Zinkand, Connor O'Shea, Hannah O'Shea, Caroline Kyle, Robert Kyle, Grace Kyle.
Memorial service will be performed at Church of the Nativity, Ridgely Rd. Lutherville MD on Friday May 3, 2019. Visitation from 10 - 11 a.m. with mass to follow.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019