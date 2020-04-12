|
"Contentment is not the fulfillment of what you want, but the realization of how much you already have," a quote that beautifully personifies Constance (Connie) Olivia Elfring Potepan. She passed away peacefully on March 19, at the age of 94, in her apartment with family present. Connie was born on March 13,1926, in the farming community of Watertown, South Dakota. She was the seventh of nine children born to William Elfring and Carrie Jensen Elfring.
In 1945, Connie met and married her first husband, Ben Haigler. Together, they crisscrossed the country, following work assignments, and had two children. Shortly thereafter, Ben was killed in a work accident in Wyoming.
She moved to Baltimore and met her second husband, Frank Potepan. They married in 1956 and had two more children. Connie and Frank found community at Redeemer Lutheran Church and were active members of the congregation for over 50 years. Connie worked as a beautician, a school bus driver, and found countless ways to volunteer, throughout her life. In 1996, Connie and Frank moved to Charlestown Retirement Community.
Connie loved nothing better than cooking for family and friends, working in her garden and sharing the fruits of her labor, playing cards, and watching her beloved Orioles play ball (and always wishing for a win).
In addition to her parents and both husbands, Connie was preceded in death by a son, Dan Haigler, four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her children, Benita Bauer, Judith Potepan-McCarty, and Frank Potepan III; their spouses; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Herb and Bob Elfring; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Her last gift was to donate her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board for research. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice or a .
The family wishes to thank the Charlestown Retirement Community for the friends, support, and care that she enjoyed over these past 24 years
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020