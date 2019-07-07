Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
Constance (Fava) Potthast Notice
On July 3, 2019, Constance Maria Potthast (nee Fava) beloved wife of Theodore J. Potthast, Jr.; devoted mother of Catherine A. Potthast and husband Philip Lohrey, Jr., John "Jack" A. Potthast and wife Ann; Mark I. Potthast and wife Ali Cordaro and Marialena "Mia" Walsh and husband Brian; loving grandmother of Andrew Potthast, Ben Potthast, Samantha Potthast, Katherine "Kate" Walsh, Emma Potthast, Sara Walsh and Viviana Potthast; and dear sister of Frank "Cookie" Fava and his wife Rose.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, July 10th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday, July 11th at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy Retirement Fund c/o Sr. Frances DeMarco, R.S.M.; 101 Mercy Drive; Belmont, NC 28012 or Notre Dame Preparatory School Innovation STEAM Wing; Advancement Office; 815 Hampton Lane; Towson, MD 21286.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
