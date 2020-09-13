1/1
Constance R. YANNUZZI
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 8, 2020 Constance Ruth Yannuzzi (nee Blaney), passed away at The Augsburg Lutheran Village. She was born October 21, 1924 in Baltimore to the late Charles Aurther and Delyda McGuire Blaney, she was predeceased by her sister Clairabelle Lee Price and brother-in-law Lester Price of Arlington, OH.

Constance married Martin F. Yannuzzi on October 25, 1942. Prior to his passing in 2007, they shared a life with their four daughters, Martina F. Branco married to Robert J. Branco of South Thomaston, ME, Mary-Ruth A. Chapin married to Peter B. Chapin, of Cockeysville, MD, Maureen P. Yannuzzi of Topsham, ME and Michele (Cheli) S. Derry married to J. Timothy Derry of Olney, MD. Her family grew to include grandchildren Lisa (husband John Dox), Matthew Branco (wife Amy), Heather Chapin and Gabrielle Chapin (husband Jason Cowsert). The blessing of seven great-grandchildren, Kyla Valenti, Adrian, Cameron and Ava Branco, Donovan, Amelia and Theodore Coswert.

Constance was a lifelong resident of Baltimore. She graduated from Southern High School, in 1941, where she enjoyed playing on the field hockey team. Her membership at Salem Lutheran Church continued throughout her life. Constance and Martin together enjoyed 63 years of traveling which included all 50 states and 17 countries. They were seasoned Sunday ticket holders for the Baltimore Orioles and they cruised with them on several occasions. They shared the love of gardening their 50 roses and her irises. Her other hobbies comprised of pen pal writing, playing cards, bingo, and embroidery.

Burial was held on September 12, 2020 in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in her memory to Smile Train at www.smiletrain.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9623 Washington D.C. 20090-6231 or Lutheran World Relief at www.donate.lwr.org or mailed to P.O. Box 17061 Baltimore, MD 21297-1061.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Burial
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
With sincere sympathy,
CAROLYN XANDER
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved