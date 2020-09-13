On September 8, 2020 Constance Ruth Yannuzzi (nee Blaney), passed away at The Augsburg Lutheran Village. She was born October 21, 1924 in Baltimore to the late Charles Aurther and Delyda McGuire Blaney, she was predeceased by her sister Clairabelle Lee Price and brother-in-law Lester Price of Arlington, OH.
Constance married Martin F. Yannuzzi on October 25, 1942. Prior to his passing in 2007, they shared a life with their four daughters, Martina F. Branco married to Robert J. Branco of South Thomaston, ME, Mary-Ruth A. Chapin married to Peter B. Chapin, of Cockeysville, MD, Maureen P. Yannuzzi of Topsham, ME and Michele (Cheli) S. Derry married to J. Timothy Derry of Olney, MD. Her family grew to include grandchildren Lisa (husband John Dox), Matthew Branco (wife Amy), Heather Chapin and Gabrielle Chapin (husband Jason Cowsert). The blessing of seven great-grandchildren, Kyla Valenti, Adrian, Cameron and Ava Branco, Donovan, Amelia and Theodore Coswert.
Constance was a lifelong resident of Baltimore. She graduated from Southern High School, in 1941, where she enjoyed playing on the field hockey team. Her membership at Salem Lutheran Church continued throughout her life. Constance and Martin together enjoyed 63 years of traveling which included all 50 states and 17 countries. They were seasoned Sunday ticket holders for the Baltimore Orioles and they cruised with them on several occasions. They shared the love of gardening their 50 roses and her irises. Her other hobbies comprised of pen pal writing, playing cards, bingo, and embroidery.
Burial was held on September 12, 2020 in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in her memory to Smile Train at www.smiletrain.org
or mailed to P.O. Box 9623 Washington D.C. 20090-6231 or Lutheran World Relief at www.donate.lwr.org
or mailed to P.O. Box 17061 Baltimore, MD 21297-1061.