Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
Cora McAllister Notice
On November 29, 2019, Cora Lee McAllister, 80, of Jarrettsville, beloved wife of 55 years to the late Kenny McAllister, Sr.; devoted mother of Kenneth Lee McAllister, Jr. & his wife Christine, Debbie Lee Hagan & the late Kevin Hagan and William Joseph McAllister & his wife Carey; cherished grandmother of David & Victoria Hagan and Ian & Ryan McAllister. Cora Lee was preceded in death by her father, Charles, her stepfather Emory, her mother, Ruth, and several cousins and extended family.

Cora Lee had a passion for people and had a multitude of friends. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Pylesville, MD. Cora Lee was a fan of the Baltimore's Orioles and Ravens, loved to watch birds at her feeder and enjoyed watching cooking shows on TV. She was also an avid classic country music lover and enjoyed George Jones and Vern Gosdin songs.

Family & friends will honor & celebrate Cora's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home - Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. with a Funeral Service on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Paul's United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
