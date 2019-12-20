|
Coral T. Wright, age 86, of Belcamp, Maryland passed away on December 15, 2019 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Joseph Israel and Helene Mable (Gingras) Dufresne and wife of the late Orville Wright. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked for over 30 years at Bayside Community Network. Coral enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, camping, going on cruises and was an avid sports fan.
Coral is survived by two daughters, Sheila and Marissa Wright; three sons, Earl, Kevin, and James Wright and his wife, Teri; sister, Doreen Devine; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Helene Grubb; and sisters, Alice Marion and Juliette Hall; and grandson Robert Grubb III.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Edgewood, MD on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11 am - 12 pm followed by a service at 12 pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center, 415 Market Street, HdG, MD 21078, or Bayside Community Network, Elkton Post Office, P.O. Box 9, Elkton, MD 21922 or Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood, MD 21040.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 20, 2019