Born June 26, 1930 Warrenton, NC - Died March 3, 2020 Fayetteville, NC Retired from Social Security Administration. Corene Alston devoted mother of Mia and mother in law Stephen Singleton; sister Dorothy Burgess, Baltimore,MD; Thomas Alston, Baltimore, MD and George Alston, Warrenton, NC; sister in law Mildred Yancey, Glen Burnie, MD and Wilma Alston, Knightdale, NC.
grand son Travis Singleton, Charleston, SC, grand daughter Rochelle (Chad) White Charlotte, NC and Brittany Drayton, Charleston, SC, great grand daughter Emerson White, Charlotte, NC and great grandson Ryland Willis, Charleston, SC; special nephew Daryl Alston, Baltimore, MD; special nieces Trumilla Burgess and Adia Coleman. Baltimore, devoted girlfriends: Alexis Morton, Baltimore, MD; Arlemah Shakoor, Youngstown, OH; Marion Perry, Raleigh, NC and Vivian Wallace, Laurel MD. Services: Joseph H.Brown Funeral Home 2140 N. Fulton Ave. Baltimore, MD
410-383-2700, Viewing 3/13 @ 4-8, Wake 3/14 12:30, Funeral 3/14 1pm
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2020