Corinne C. Price
On May 12, 2020 Corinne Childs Price age 85 of Sparks MD, Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Price, Jr. and devoted mother of JoAnn Price Troxel, Robert A. Price, III, Bryan S. Price, Sr. and Jeffrey D. Price; cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; loving sister of Roland Childs, Joan Yost, Cy Childs and the late Rita Chilcoat. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Price will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make contributions to Gilchrist Hospice Center- Towson or The Kidney Foundation, Heaver plaza 1301 York Road suite 404, Lutherville, MD 21093.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
