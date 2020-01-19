Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Corinne L. Fitch Notice
On January 18, 2020 Corinne L. Fitch (nee Derrickson) beloved wife of the late Forrest E. Fitch; devoted mother of Susan Korber, Sandra Wade (Alan), Sara Pipino (Barry), Sheryl Parks (Frank); sister of Harold Lee Derrickson; she is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Monday from 4 to 7 PM where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Assistance Center of Towson Churches, 120 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Towson, MD 21204
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
