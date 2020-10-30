Sister Corinne Marie Manzi, Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, entered eternal life on October 28, 2020 at Maria Health Care Center in Baltimore, Maryland at the age of 89. Sr. Corinne is the daughter of Peter and Catherine (Romano) Manzi, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 11, 1931, and is the sister of the late Donald Peter Manzi. She is survived by her loving and supportive cousins, a grandniece and Goddaughter.



Sister entered the Community of the Sisters of Notre Dame on August 8, 1948, and made her first vows on April 21, 1951.



A private burial will take place at the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur's cemetery at Ilchester, Maryland. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at our Lady of Victory Church on November,19th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Retirement Fund, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, P. O. Box 157, Stevenson, MD 21153.



