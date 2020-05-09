Corinne Vineberg (nee Franklin) passed away on May 4, 2020, at the age of 91. She is survived by her children; Layne (Sherri) Herman, Marc (Hillary) Herman, Pat Vineberg, Jack Vineberg, and Gary Herman; grandchildren, Danielle Herman, Steven Herman, Meital Abraham, Ilanit Abraham, Andy Vineberg, Holly Matesky, Jason (Sarah) Herman, Corey (Ronni) Herman, Zach (Christy) Herman; great grandchildren, Gavin Matesky, Colin Vineberg, Emma Herman, Natalie Herman, Ellie Herman, and Noa Herman; sister-in-law, Phyllis Franklin; Lifelong friends, Betty Jacobs Keyser, and Ethel Goldfein; Dr. David Hellmann, her dedicated physician for over 30 years;Dear family friends Shelly and Paul Abrams; "Machetenim" (in-laws) Lisa and Arnie Feiner; and devoted caretaker Nelly Richardson. She is also survived by many beloved cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles Vineberg; brother, Stan Franklin; parents, Jerome and Dorothy Franklin; daughter-in-law Judy Herman; and special friend, Milt Dubrov.



Corinne was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. She attended Forest Park High School and then Towson University where she played on the softball team and earned her teaching degree. She went on to earn a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University. Corinne taught Kindergarten in the Baltimore City Schools for over 30 years. She was a distinguished teacher who also became an admired parent figure for many of the children she taught.



As a proud past president and active member of Covenant Guild, she could always be counted on to actively participate in meetings, fundraisers, and social events. She loved playing Mahjongg and Canasta and was a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court at her beloved Summit Country Club. Corinne had over 35 fun and happy years with Charlie. They owned a neighborhood bar that welcomed lots of "regulars" and when they attended other events, they could always be found on the dance floor and were usually the last ones to leave. Corinne was known for always having a smile on her face. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren immeasurably. Nothing made her happier than to spend time with her family (especially if they were getting ice cream).



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Covenant Guild Philanthropic Fund c/o Mrs. Jacqueline Ziskind 8509 Snowreath Rd, Pikesville, MD 21208 or The Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community Day School Scholarship Fund or The Beth Tfiloh Yad B'Yad Fund c/o Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.



